74,638 Shares in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

ZIOP stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $559.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.96. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ZIOP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

In related news, President David M. Md Mauney sold 22,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $101,892.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 195,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,514.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 110,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $540,186.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,843,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,558.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,401 shares of company stock valued at $930,154. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

