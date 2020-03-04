67,714 Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 475.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $46,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,657,022.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,727 shares of company stock valued at $208,067 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.06%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

