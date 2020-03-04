677 Shares in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,785,000 after acquiring an additional 372,156 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 227.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 203,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,078,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 36.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,200,000 after buying an additional 32,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $209.31 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $166.15 and a 12-month high of $260.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.71.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.63.

In related news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $4,349,923.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,980,507.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

