534,984 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 534,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,944,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Trip.com Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.