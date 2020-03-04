4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,800

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FOUR. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their target price on 4imprint Group from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 4imprint Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,439.20 ($45.24).

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

Shares of LON FOUR opened at GBX 3,160 ($41.57) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40. 4imprint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,540 ($46.57). The firm has a market capitalization of $884.69 million and a PE ratio of 23.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,278.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,102.80.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.