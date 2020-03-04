4,906 Shares in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 14.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 387.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $44,705.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,533.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $177,454.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,256 shares of company stock valued at $574,115. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. Bandwidth Inc has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $90.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.64.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. Bandwidth had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

