4,338 Shares in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 20.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. 18.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENT opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.14. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.35.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CENT shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

