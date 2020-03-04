3,600 Shares in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 3.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,644,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,498,000 after buying an additional 135,969 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 108,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 33.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after buying an additional 80,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sujeet Chand bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. Also, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $39,335.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,051.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Flowserve Corp has a 12 month low of $38.74 and a 12 month high of $54.16.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

