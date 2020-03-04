30,302 Shares in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank bought a new position in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in National Vision by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Vision by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Vision by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,749,000 after acquiring an additional 215,709 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in National Vision by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 157,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Vision by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,849 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

In related news, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $2,239,264.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.55, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average is $29.64. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.86.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.30 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

