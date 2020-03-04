2,900 Shares in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of Z. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2,373.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 754.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. Zillow Group Inc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Several research firms recently commented on Z. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

In related news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 4,200 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $185,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,271,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,857,901.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,355 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $279,905.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 312,291 shares in the company, valued at $16,323,450.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,492 shares of company stock valued at $23,050,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.