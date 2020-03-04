2,500 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,686 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,665,000 after buying an additional 1,075,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,852,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,425,000 after buying an additional 60,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 913,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,318,000 after buying an additional 170,308 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,352,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $55.24 and a one year high of $76.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -822.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cfra upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

