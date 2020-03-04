2,500 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,686 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,665,000 after buying an additional 1,075,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,852,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,425,000 after buying an additional 60,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 913,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,318,000 after buying an additional 170,308 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,352,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $55.24 and a one year high of $76.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -822.88 and a beta of 1.15.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cfra upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.
Read More: Growth Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.