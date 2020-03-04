2,164 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,620 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,998,000 after buying an additional 1,050,036 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,240,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,241,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,710,000 after buying an additional 795,075 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,513,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $74.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day moving average of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

In related news, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $393,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,169 shares of company stock worth $10,260,071 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

