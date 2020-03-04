1,964 Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITRI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Itron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Itron by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Itron by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 11,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Itron by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $285,093.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,823.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,472 shares of company stock valued at $999,631. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITRI stock opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.54 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 62.13, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $628.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

