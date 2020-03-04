1,446 Shares in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,649,000 after purchasing an additional 72,130 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 4,182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $79.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.72 and its 200 day moving average is $113.58. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $79.45 and a 1-year high of $182.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

