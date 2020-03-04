123,408 Shares in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 123,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of FGL as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FGL during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in FGL by 723.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in FGL during the third quarter worth about $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in FGL by 10,285.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in FGL by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FG opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38. FGL Holdings has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.61.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. FGL had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FGL Holdings will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. FGL’s payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

