Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. American Software posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Software.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMSWA. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.18.

In other news, President H Allan Dow sold 7,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $112,279.73. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $338,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Software by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 419,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 24,938 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in American Software by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,304,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 165,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. American Software has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 157.14%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

