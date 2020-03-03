YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Stock Price Down 6.1%

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) shares dropped 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.99, approximately 1,931,004 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,639,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Get YRC Worldwide alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $76.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that YRC Worldwide Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YRCW. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 49.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.