Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AUY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Yamana Gold had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $383.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,293,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,479,000 after buying an additional 46,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 12.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,720,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,729,000 after buying an additional 962,270 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

