WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

WIRECARD AG/ADR stock opened at $66.13 on Tuesday. WIRECARD AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.77.

WIRECARD AG/ADR Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

