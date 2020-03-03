Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,751 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,354 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Wintrust Financial worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Corp purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,482,000 after buying an additional 286,314 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.90 and its 200-day moving average is $65.53. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $52.58 and a 12 month high of $78.25.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.57%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,718.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,648 shares in the company, valued at $357,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTFC. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.90.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

