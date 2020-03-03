William Blair Weighs in on Tactile Systems Technology Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $50.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.58 million, a PE ratio of 90.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.12. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $75.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.80.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,527,000 after acquiring an additional 17,159 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,574,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,055,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,256,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $309,138.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,855.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $120,484.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,637.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,631 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

