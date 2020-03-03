William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the health services provider will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.39). William Blair also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on TDOC. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $101.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.04.

TDOC opened at $124.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $148.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.67.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

