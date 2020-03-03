Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.08.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

