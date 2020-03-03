Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WB. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Weibo from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Get Weibo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. Weibo has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $73.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Weibo had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $468.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Weibo’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Weibo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Weibo by 183.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 68,456 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weibo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 93,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Weibo during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. purchased a new position in Weibo during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,108,000. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.