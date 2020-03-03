Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Down 5.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from to . The stock traded as low as $52.41 and last traded at $59.71, 3,447,192 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 2,735,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.21.

W has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday. Stephens dropped their target price on Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on Wayfair from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.48.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,737,500.00. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $41,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,460,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,788 shares of company stock worth $1,629,546 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,182,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,617 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,660 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 106.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,461 shares during the period. Finally, Wishbone Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,342,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.78.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

