Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WBA. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.9% during the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $985,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares during the period. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

