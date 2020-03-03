WABCO (NYSE:WBC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE WBC opened at $135.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.79. WABCO has a 52-week low of $129.75 and a 52-week high of $146.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in WABCO by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,216,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,614 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in WABCO by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $296,519,000 after purchasing an additional 696,333 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in WABCO by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,676,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,205,000 after purchasing an additional 223,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in WABCO by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,283,000 after purchasing an additional 48,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in WABCO by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 881,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,389,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

