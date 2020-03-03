Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VOYA. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.
Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Voya Financial by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.
Voya Financial Company Profile
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.