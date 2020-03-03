Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VOYA. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Voya Financial by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

