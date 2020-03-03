VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50. VOXX International has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.19%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOXX. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in VOXX International by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in VOXX International by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VOXX International by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in VOXX International by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

