VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50. VOXX International has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42.
VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.19%.
About VOXX International
VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.
Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.