VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.82.

