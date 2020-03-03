Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

VTGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vistagen Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.15. Vistagen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,741 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

