ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

VIAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

VIAC opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

