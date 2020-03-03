Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $224.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $62.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.