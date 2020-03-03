Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VECO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Shares of VECO stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $656.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,236,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,157,000 after buying an additional 368,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,309,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,232,000 after buying an additional 247,901 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,266,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 85,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.