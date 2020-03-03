Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VEC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE VEC opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.66. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vectrus by 2,486.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

