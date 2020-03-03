Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $136.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -1.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vaxart by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35,283 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in Vaxart by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,197,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vaxart by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,369,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 403,821 shares in the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

