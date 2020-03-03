Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VRNS. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.27.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $84.44 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $57.02 and a one year high of $93.24. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.42.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 74.25% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Rona Segev-Gal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,524 shares in the company, valued at $828,028.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $5,441,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,941 shares of company stock valued at $7,234,016. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 381.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,563,000 after buying an additional 1,127,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,794,000 after buying an additional 568,109 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,407,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 67.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 535,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after buying an additional 214,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 581,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,213,000 after buying an additional 141,853 shares during the last quarter.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.