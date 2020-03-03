Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $61.64 and last traded at $61.61, with a volume of 55025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.61.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average of $60.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 517.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.