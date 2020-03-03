Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $106.96 and last traded at $106.69, with a volume of 1750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.73 and its 200-day moving average is $102.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,352,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,070,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,148,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,398,000 after buying an additional 194,487 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,911,000 after buying an additional 181,419 shares during the period. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 494,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,086,000 after buying an additional 98,135 shares during the period. Finally, NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 364,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,915,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

