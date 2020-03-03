Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,753 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.18% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $10,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 127,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.00. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $53.04 and a 1 year high of $61.73.

