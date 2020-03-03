Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.45.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 50.86%. The company had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at $19,753,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

