Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 108,268 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Valvoline worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. Valvoline Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VVV. ValuEngine lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $797,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

