ValuEngine Upgrades Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) to “Strong-Buy”

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Venus Concept in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group upgraded Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

VERO opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

