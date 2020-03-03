ValuEngine Upgrades Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) to Buy

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Midwest Energy Emissions stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.17. Midwest Energy Emissions has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Lewis Center, Ohio.

