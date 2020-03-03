ValuEngine Upgrades Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) to Buy

Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MATN opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Mateon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.

About Mateon Therapeutics

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical, focuses on developing small molecule injectable drugs for the treatment of cancer. It is developing CA4P, an immuno-oncology agent that stimulates the immune system against the tumor; and OXi4503 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

