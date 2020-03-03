ValuEngine Upgrades EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) to “Hold”

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EDPFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get EDP-Energias de Portugal S.A alerts:

EDPFY stock opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for EDP-Energias de Portugal S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP-Energias de Portugal S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.