ValuEngine Upgrades DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) to Hold

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DSRLF stock opened at $115.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.25. DiaSorin has a 52 week low of $96.92 and a 52 week high of $136.12.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, produces, and commercializes diagnostic tests in various clinical areas for hospital and private testing laboratories in the market of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics. It offers immunodiagnostics products in the areas of infectious diseases; bone and mineral metabolism; endocrinology, including diabetes, thyroid function, fertility, growth, adrenal function, and gastroenterology; hypertension; oncology; stool diagnostics; autoimmunity; and cardiac and brain damages.

