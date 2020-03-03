ValuEngine Upgrades AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Strong-Buy

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ANAB. BidaskClub raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $405.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.97.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.45. As a group, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in AnaptysBio by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AnaptysBio by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.