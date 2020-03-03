ValuEngine Upgrades Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) to Hold

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Alector in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on Alector in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alector in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alector currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -10.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.56. Alector has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

In other news, Director David M. Wehner acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.19 per share, with a total value of $563,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,865.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 63,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $1,908,771.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 188,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,478,335 shares of company stock worth $28,937,269. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

