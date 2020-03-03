ValuEngine Lowers Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) to Sell

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.41.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.72. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $34.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,044,000 after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $1,527,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,364.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 108,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

